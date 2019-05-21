Deputies say car rolled due to distracted driver near West Union

A sport-utility vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch in rural Fayette County after its driver lost control, officials said Tuesday.

At around 8:46 a.m. on Monday, May 20, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident near the corner of Neon Road and U.S. Highway 18, around 2.5 miles west of West Union.

Officials say a 2014 Ford Expedition, driven by Randall Koehn, 53, lost control and rolled into the ditch. Koehn was given a citation for unauthorized use of an electronic device.

Nobody was injured in the accident.