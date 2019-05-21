Deputies say car rolled due to distracted driver near West Union

A 2014 Ford Expedition lays on its side after Randall Koehn, 53, lost control of his vehicle while using an electronic device, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office officials, on Monday, May 20, 2019 (Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A sport-utility vehicle ended up on its side in a ditch in rural Fayette County after its driver lost control, officials said Tuesday.

At around 8:46 a.m. on Monday, May 20, Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a one-vehicle accident near the corner of Neon Road and U.S. Highway 18, around 2.5 miles west of West Union.

Officials say a 2014 Ford Expedition, driven by Randall Koehn, 53, lost control and rolled into the ditch. Koehn was given a citation for unauthorized use of an electronic device.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

 