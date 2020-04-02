Deputies release name of person who died in fatal crash Wednesday

Deputies have released the name of the person killed in a head-on crash Wednesday as 43-year-old Dawn Elaine Stout of Cedar Rapids.

At around 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday, the Linn County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a crash near 12001 Ellis Road, located on the western edge of Linn County.

Deputies discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on crash when a vehicle going eastbound on Ellis Road was struck by a westbound vehicle that did not yield in a construction area.

The driver of the eastbound car was killed in the crash. The driver of the westbound vehicle was ejected from it and found trapped underneath the vehicle by authorities. That person, and two passengers in the vehicle, were taken via ambulance to hospitals in Cedar Rapids.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.