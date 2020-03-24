Dept. of Human Services office in West Union collapses, nobody hurt

A building collapse in downtown West Union caused a scene but no injuries on Tuesday evening.

Parts of the Fayette County Dept. of Human Services office lay in ruin in West Union on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 (Courtesy: Fayette County Newspapers)

According to Fayette County Newspapers, the Fayette County Department of Human Services office, located at 129 North Vine Street, collapsed shortly before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Nearby witnesses heard a loud noise, then saw the building collapse.

The owner of the building told Fayette County Newspapers that the office's employees were not in the building, and construction workers on-site had evacuated just before the collapse occurred.

The building is located across from the Fayette County Courthouse and was formerly the site of a movie theater.