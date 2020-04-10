Dept. of Corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

A Department of Corrections officer at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

The department was notified by the staff member that their test came back positive on Friday. The department is now identifying those who cam in contact with this person and taking measures to protect impacted staff and inmates.

The person is between the ages of 18-40 and began experiencing symptoms between April 8-9. The last day the person was at work was April 8, when the symptoms started to show. The officer is at home recovering.

At this time no other staff or inmates have tested positive.