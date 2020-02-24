Dept. of Administrative Services director resigns after less than year in job

Jim Kurtenbach, director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services, in a formal Iowa Legislature portrait during his time as a state representative (Courtesy: legis.iowa.gov)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 6:28 PM, Feb 24, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services announced he would resign after less than a year in the position.

Jim Kurtenbach said Monday his resignation would be effective March 6. Gov. Kim Reynolds named him to head the agency in June 2019.

In a written statement, Kurtenbach said that during his tenure the department's culture had improved and is now "customer-focused and outcome driven."

The Department of Administrative Services handles human resources, maintains the Capitol grounds and buildings, buys state vehicles and manages state payroll.

 