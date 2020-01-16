Department of Transportation signs to show travel times near I-80/I-380 interchange

People driving toward the construction at the I-80/I-380 interchange will soon know how long that work will slow their drive.

Iowa's Department of Transportation will use 20 road message boards in the I-80/I-380 area to display travel times. (KCRG)

Starting Jan. 21, Iowa's Department of Transportation will use the area's 20 road message boards to display travel times. The DOT says this will help drivers better understand their commute.

The Department of Transportation already does this in Des Moines for daily commutes.

