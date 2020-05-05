Department of Human Services gets federal funding for childcare centers

A state agency is touting the multi-million dollar piece of CARES Act funding it is receiving to help childcare providers in Iowa during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said on Tuesday that it received a Childcare and Development Block Grant worth $31.9 million in mid-April. It has since developed plans to dispense the funds to childcare providers in the state.

"We need to ensure access to childcare for essential workforce during the emergency and we need to ensure access to childcare after the emergency," the department said, in a statement. "DHS tailored this sustainability plan to address these key considerations."

According to the department, potential benefits to providers include:



A monthly payment of $2,000 to open licensed centers and $500 to open registered childcare homes. Centers that are providing at 25% discount to people employed in essential services can be eligible for two times the stipend.

Grants to providers that have closed to help them reopen.





Hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies for providers.

Pay providers for unlimited absences and full-day care for their school aged children.