Department of Human Services gets federal funding for childcare centers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A state agency is touting the multi-million dollar piece of CARES Act funding it is receiving to help childcare providers in Iowa during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Iowa Department of Human Services said on Tuesday that it received a Childcare and Development Block Grant worth $31.9 million in mid-April. It has since developed plans to dispense the funds to childcare providers in the state.
"We need to ensure access to childcare for essential workforce during the emergency and we need to ensure access to childcare after the emergency," the department said, in a statement. "DHS tailored this sustainability plan to address these key considerations."
According to the department, potential benefits to providers include: