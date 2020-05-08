Dentists in Iowa making changes to reopen under new guidelines

Dentists in Iowa say they've made big changes to their practices ahead of today's reopening.

One dentist in Ames said his staff will greet patients with a text message in the parking lot. Then they'll get screened at the front door.

He says they have also eliminated the waiting room and changed PPE for employees.

"Our PPE gear is going to be completely different as far as wearing face shields and gowns,” said Craig Grandgennet of Grandgennet Family Dental.

The office will also see fewer patients than it did before. He says he is planning to tack on extra time to the beginning and end of each appointment for room turnaround.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.

