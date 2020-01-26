Dense fog possible this morning for some, otherwise cloudy skies again

Clouds held on for most overnight and should continue for most through the day. Dense fog is possible south of Interstate 80 through late morning, with patchy fog possible north and west of there at times. Expect temperatures to slowly creep into the low 30s for most by this afternoon. More fog development is possible tonight, with most of it clearing up in the morning hours. Lows in the low to mid 20s give way to highs in the low 30s once again to start the work week. Not much change in terms of weather or temperatures until Thursday, with a chance for some rain and snow then as well as Friday. Temperatures turn modestly milder for the weekend, with some mid to upper 30s possible.