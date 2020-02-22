Democrats face an important test in Nevada caucuses

Presidential candidates made their last urgent pleas as Nevada Democrats prepared to weigh in on their party’s presidential nomination fight.

Saturday’s caucuses are the third contest in a 2020 primary season that has so far been marred by chaos and uncertainty in overwhelmingly white, rural states.

While state officials aren’t promising they’ll report results on Saturday, Nevada’s first-in-the-West caucuses will test the candidates’ strength with black and brown voters for the first time in 2020.

The election comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party as self-described democratic socialist Bernie Sanders emerges as the clear front-runner in the still-crowded field.

Questions before the Nevada caucus

The Nevada caucus, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, is Saturday.

One of the key questions is how well Sen. Bernie Sanders does. If he wins, he solidifies front-runner status heading into South Carolina next week and, more important, into critical Super Tuesday primaries on March 3. But if something goes wrong, or he only barely pulls out a win, it will intensify questions about whether the self-declared democratic socialist can extend his support beyond his fervent base.

Other key questions are the role of labor, voter turnout, whether the field will this out, and the role of minority voters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.