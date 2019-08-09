WATCH: Democratic presidential candidates speak at gun control forum in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Presidential hopefuls will have the chance to talk about how they would address gun violence at a forum in Iowa this weekend.
It starts at 8 a.m. in Des Moines. You can watch the livestream here.
The groups Every town for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are hosting the event.
Here's the full schedule:
•9:05 AM Representative Tim Ryan
•9:35 AM Governor Steve Bullock
•10:00 AM Senator Kirsten Gillibrand
•10:25 AM Mayor Pete Buttigieg
•10:50 AM Senator Amy Klobuchar
•11:15 AM Governor John Hickenlooper
•12:05 pm Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro
•12:30 pm Senator Elizabeth Warren
•1:00 PM Former New York City Mayor and Everytown Founder Michael R. Bloomberg
•1:20 PM Former Vice President Joe Biden
•1:50 PM Video message from Former Representative Beto O’Rourke
•1:55 PM Senator Bernie Sanders
•2:50 PM Senator Michael Bennet
•3:15 PM Senator Kamala Harris
•3:35 PM Governor Jay Inslee
•4:00 PM Mayor Bill de Blasio
•4:25 PM Representative Tulsi Gabbard
•4:50 PM Entrepreneur Andrew Yang