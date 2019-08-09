WATCH: Democratic presidential candidates speak at gun control forum in Des Moines

Presidential hopefuls will have the chance to talk about how they would address gun violence at a forum in Iowa this weekend.

It starts at 8 a.m. in Des Moines. You can watch the livestream here.

The groups Every town for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are hosting the event.

Here's the full schedule:

•9:05 AM Representative Tim Ryan

•9:35 AM Governor Steve Bullock

•10:00 AM Senator Kirsten Gillibrand

•10:25 AM Mayor Pete Buttigieg

•10:50 AM Senator Amy Klobuchar

•11:15 AM Governor John Hickenlooper

•12:05 pm Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro

•12:30 pm Senator Elizabeth Warren

•1:00 PM Former New York City Mayor and Everytown Founder Michael R. Bloomberg

•1:20 PM Former Vice President Joe Biden

•1:50 PM Video message from Former Representative Beto O’Rourke

•1:55 PM Senator Bernie Sanders

•2:50 PM Senator Michael Bennet

•3:15 PM Senator Kamala Harris

•3:35 PM Governor Jay Inslee

•4:00 PM Mayor Bill de Blasio

•4:25 PM Representative Tulsi Gabbard

•4:50 PM Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

