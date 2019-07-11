Democratic candidates visit Cedar Rapids on Sunday for Progress Iowa's "Corn Feed"

On Sunday, 12 Democratic presidential candidates will be speaking at the same place here in Iowa. They'll be at Progress Iowa's "Corn Feed" in Cedar Rapids.

The candidates and their supporters will pack into NewBo City Market Sunday afternoon. Progress Iowa expects more than one thousand people to attend.

There's more to this 'corn feed' event than just hearing from the different candidates.

Matt Sinovic with Progress Iowa said, "We're partnering with Newbo and partnering with six or seven vendors inside. And they're all going to have lunch items that have corn in them. So people are going to be able to eat lunch, listen to good music, learn how to get involved and get to meet some to these presidential candidates."

Most of the candidates at Sunday's event are hoping this will bring some much-needed momentum to their campaigns. The Real Clear Politics Average shows only three: South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar are polling in the top half of candidates.

The event begins at noon.