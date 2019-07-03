Democratic candidates pour into Iowa ahead of Independence Day

Several Democratic presidential candidates are either in Iowa or making their way to the state tonight, ahead of Independence Day.

A few of the candidates are expected to take part in a few of the Freedom Festival events in Cedar Rapids. And that includes Thursday's Fifth Season Races, which starts in Green Square Park.

Voters TV9 talked to today say events like the ones happening with Freedom Festival are a good way to meet the candidates, ahead of Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses.

Candidates are already pouring into the state. Wednesday, Senator Bernie Sanders opened up a campaign office in Iowa City.

Dozens of voters stopped by the space. Some tell TV9 they try to meet as many of the candidates as possible, to help them determine who is best to vote for.

"I don't know who I'm voting for yet this is my first time voting and it'll be fun to do," Anna Whittaker said.

A couple of candidates are also expected to be in Independence Thursday, for the annual Fourth of July Parade.

