Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson campaigns in Dubuque

Democrat Marianne Williamson made several presidential campaign stops in Dubuque today.

Democrat Marianne Williamson meets with the owners of Inspire Cafe in Dubuque on Monday, October 21, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

She visited non-profits Steeple Square, Presentation Lantern Center, and Fountain of Youth. KCRG-TV9 caught up with Williamson at the Inspire Cafe.

She talked about her plans to form a reparations council to distribute money to African American communities. Williamson wants to allocate $500 billion over 20 years for reparations.

"This is so our grandchildren can no longer experience the deep racial turbulence that in too many ways poisons our society," Williamson said.

When asked about health care, Williamson said she supports a version of Senator Bernie Sander's Medicare-for-All plan, but she said she would also allow people to keep their private insurance plans.

Williamson said she believes she can make strides in this race by visiting towns all across the country, including places like Dubuque.