Tax filing service warns of potential delay in state returns if recent trends continue

Several tax service offices across eastern Iowa are fully booked for the next week, which they said comes with the arrival of the height of tax season.

AARP Tax Aide will be offered in Bay and Jackson Counties to help with 2019 taxes. (MGN Photo)

Some worry that delays in state refunds could happen this year. If so, it would follow a trend from recent years.

In 2016, the Iowa Department of Revenue increased security after seeing more than 10,000 fraudulent tax returns. Since then, there have been delays in state refunds. Some tax experts said it can take up to eight weeks.

"The state we are still up in the air about. We have had people file at the end of January and they are starting to see their state coming through," Kathy Carrow, tax preparer at Kooyman Tax Services, said. "But federal it is usually about two to three weeks depending if you have earner income credit or not."

The federal tax filing deadline is April 15, 2020.