Delaware county murder defendant seeks change of venue, citing publicity

A Delaware County man accused of murder is seeking a change of venue for his upcoming trial due to the publicity of the case.

Todd Mullis, 42, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2018 death of his wife, Amy Mullis. Investigators said Todd reported his wife had died after falling and injuring herself at the farm. Authorities said they found stab wounds on Amy's back from a corn rake. The State Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide in December.

On May 29, Mullis' attorneys argued in a motion that widespread publicity of the death and charges would prejudice a potential jury and prevent him from receiving a fair trial.

The State of Iowa filed a counter-motion on June 4, arguing that the Mullis had not shown "substantial likelihood" that a fair and impartial trial could not occur in Delaware County.

A judge has not ruled on the request.