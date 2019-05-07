Delaware County trying to get a new jail for the third time

Delaware County is trying for the third time to get a new jail.

On Tuesday, residents will vote on a $5.9 million bond issue for a new jail and sheriff’s office.

County leaders say the current jail, which was built in 1967, is in bad shape. It doesn't pass state inspections, so there's a fear that if the voters don't pass the bond issue, the state will come and shut it down anyway, meaning some people could lose their jobs.

County leaders call the jail old and rusted. They also say it's small as it can only house about a dozen inmates. Last week, the county had 26 inmates so deputies had to take a break from patrols to drive then to the Clayton County jail.

"They absolutely should be because that's what we hire them for is to cover our needs in Delaware County, and if they're all out transporting,” said Delaware County Supervisor John Madlom. “A few weeks ago (Sheriff John LeClere) had himself and three others transporting in one day. That cuts us short in Delaware County."

County leaders say by financing the project over 12 years they will not have to increase the debt levy, which would keep them from raising property taxes for the jail and sheriff's office.

The new jail would be able to house 38 people. Polls are open from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can vote at their regular polling places.

If approved, the jail would be built near the industrial park on the southwest side of Manchester.

