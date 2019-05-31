Delaware County man injured when ATV rolled

Emergency responders called in a helicopter to take a man to the hospital after the ATV he was driving rolled into a ditch.

Iowa State Patrol, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies, Ryan Fire and RMC EMS all responded to 3131 150th Avenue in rural Ryan just after 10:30 Friday morning.

State Patrol says 42 year old Matthew Ries of Ryan was towing a trailer north on 150th Street when the lawn mower on the trailer shifted its weight. Ries lost control of the ATV and went into the ditch. The crash threw him from the ATV.

There's no word on the extent of his injuries.