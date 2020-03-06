Delaware County man convicted in wife's death wants new trial

For a second time, a Delaware County man convicted of killing his wife on the family's farm is asking for a new trial.

A Dubuque County jury found Todd Mullis guilty of first-degree murder last September. Prosecutors say he killed his wife, Amy Mullis, using a corn rake in Earlville in November 2018.

According to court documents, Mullis argues his attorney failed to inform him he could refuse to testify at his trial. He also argues the weight of the evidence is contrary to the verdict.

There is no hearing date yet for the new motion.

Mullis' sentencing is set for March 17.