Delaware County man arrested in connection with a 2004 homicide case

A Delaware County man was arrested on May 5 in connection with a 2004 homicide case.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office arrested Nathanial Leo Ridnour, 34, after an arrest warrant was issued on May 4.

The Keokuk Police Department and the Division of Criminal Investigation's Major Crime Unit reopened the investigation into the June 2004 death of Bonnie Callahan in April 2017.

Bonnie Callahan, 73, of Keokuk, was reported missing on June 15, 2004. Investigators found Callahan's body along the bank of the Mississippi River in Keokuk later that day.

Investigators said they considered Callahan's death suspicious and identified Ridnour as a suspect in the case.

If convicted, the charge carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole.