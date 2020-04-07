First case of coronavirus identified in Delaware County

Delaware County now has its first case of the coronavirus, according to the county public health coordinator.

A press release on Regional Medical Center's website shows the older adult is between the ages of 61 and 80. That person is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Delaware County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Delma Hardin, Delaware County Public Coordinator (DCPH).

Last week, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported a positive case in Delaware County. But officials issued a correction and aligned the case with Linn County.