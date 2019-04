The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said it desperately needs a new jail.

The cells have outdated steel bars, the exercise area is too small and doesn't meet state code, and the county often has pay to house inmates in other jails.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office is sharing its plans for a new office and jail.

There are two meetings at the Earlville Community Center and the Hopkinton Community Center.

Both are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.