Defendant in Tibbetts death asks for delay on hearing over initial interview

Defense attorneys for the man who allegedly killed Mollie Tibbetts are asking for a delay on an upcoming hearing, according to court filings today.

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2018 file photo, Cristhian Bahena Rivera wears headphones during his arraignment where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in the death of Mollie Tibbetts at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. The Des Moines Register reports that Rivera's lawyers filed a motion Friday, March 1, 2019, to have his trial moved to a more diverse county. They argue the Mexican national should be tried outside Poweshiek County to allow for more minority representation in the jury pool. (Kelsey Kremer/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File)

A hearing over a motion to suppress Cristhian Bahena-Rivera's initial interview with law enforcement, in which he allegedly confessed, is scheduled for August 23, 2019. His lawyers are now asking for a continuance, or delay, citing the complex nature of the case and time needed to review 185 pages of information from one of the defense's experts.

In a motion filed on August 8, Rivera's lawyers again tried to suppress an interview he gave to investigators saying they didn't preserve his rights. They argue officers didn't read Rivera his Miranda Rights until hours into a 12-hour interview and the officers didn't read it in its entirety.

Rivera, 24, is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators say he abducted Tibbetts in Brooklyn, Iowa while she was out on a run in July 2018. Authorities say he stabbed Tibbetts to death then led them to her body in a Poweshiek County cornfield.

State prosecutors will be allowed to respond, and a judge will rule on the matter.