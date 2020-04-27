Deery Brothers & Dynamic Solutions donate 3,200 gallons of disinfectant to public workers

Dynamic Solutions is an industrial automation equipment supplier in Johnson County. Owner Jake Neels recently discovered an EPA-approved COVID-19 disinfectant which then gave him an idea.

“I spoke to Jake a little bit further about it and we wanted to try and come up with something that we could help the community with," said Patrick Eads, owner of Deery Brothers Ford/Lincoln in Iowa City.

Neels reached out to Eads and together, they purchased 3,200 gallons of the solution which have been donated to local public workers.

“That actually provides 50,000 applications to cleaning all of the emergency personally vehicles," Eads said.

“Through the emergency operation center that is being offered to all area law enforcement agencies, the ambulance service, really any of our partners in the medical facility for use as needed," said University Heights Police Chief Troy Kelsay.

The police department in University Heights is also the next door neighbor of Dynamic Solutions off of Melrose Ave.

“Despite being this small little enclave, this tiny community within Johnson County, he {Jake} and Patrick are making a significant contribution to keeping Johnson county safe and allowing Johnson County to respond in this crisis," Kelsay said.

University Heights police already have protective gear while out on service-calls.

“That doesn’t mean that they still can’t come in contact with the virus, and it cant be spread from their clothing, or from their protective gear to the car so this product then enables us at the end of the day or the end of shift to mist down the interior of the vehicle," Kelsay said.

Which gives him and his staff peace of mind

“Any means of protecting themselves I can give them, thats great," he said. "It helps me feel better and I hope it helps them feel better,"

Eads says public workers can also bring in their personal vehicles for a cleaning, free of charge, although he asks that people call ahead.