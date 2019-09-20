New Vietnam Memorial Wall in Manchester to be dedicated Saturday

The owners of a bar in Delaware County are keeping their word on replacing a Vietnam Memorial Wall they had to tear down during renovations.

River Bend Pub and Grill in Manchester is a bonding spot for veterans. The first owner, a Navy veteran, put up the first wall. He died last year, and River Bend's new owners agreed with veterans to replace the memorial wall they had to remove.

So they built a new one, located on the left side of the bar facing the river. It has the names of all 855 Iowans who died in the Vietnam War, as well as the military branch they served.

Several veteran organizations across eastern Iowa helped rally for the new wall. They say they want all Vietnam vets to get the appreciation and welcome home they never received.

"When we came back, when you came out of the airport, you had protesters, guys would actually get out of the uniform and get in civilian clothes just so they didn't look like a soldier,” said Warren Coates, a member of the Northeast Iowa Vietnam Vets Association. “They were throwing tomatoes, and all kinds of things, calling them baby killers."

He says he likes to tell veterans “welcome home,” instead of “thank you.”

"To me a thank you for your service is good for anybody who is in the service, but we never got a welcome home,” he said. “To me welcome home is very important. Anytime I see i veteran the first thing I say is welcome home, then I thank them for their service. "

The owners paid $7,500 dollars for the new memorial wall. Crews finished it last month. Saturday will be the official unveiling of the new wall.

The ceremony starts at River Bend Pub and Grill Saturday afternoon at 3:30. During the ceremony, they will read off the names of all Northeast Iowa veterans who died fighting in Vietnam.

The event is open to the public.