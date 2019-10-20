Dedicated group of volunteers craft Christmas creations for a cause

Every Thursday, a small group of women meets to craft Christmas ornaments, doll clothing, gift card holders, and more. Even in the dead of summer, they're creating holiday gifts, all for the Sunshine Circle Holiday Shopping Extravaganza.

The fundraiser is held on Sunday, November 10 and Monday, November 11. Sunday it's open 10 am to 4 pm, and Monday it's open 8 am to 2 pm.

It's intentionally held before Black Friday when the holiday shopping season really kicks off to encourage people to begin their shopping a little early and locally. All of the proceeds benefit patient care projects at Finley.

Sunshine Circle has been raising funds for Finley since 1889. Volunteer Lana Arnold says they've been able to fund many projects through this fundraiser, such as an education center.

"Computers were purchased and equipment was purchased and now the students that rotate through Finley Hospital have a place to go and study," Arnold explained.

Arnolds is a part of the "handmades group" but there are many other groups working to create items for the fundraiser. The florals department meets once a month and creates wreaths and other home decorations.

"We really get excited and do lots and lots, as much as we can get done," Mona Sorenson said.

Sorenson says she enjoys working with these women, especially in their fully-stocked craft room.

She said, "Unlike when you're at home, here you can just go pick out (anything). Oh, I think that will work, and maybe it won't."

As the event gets closer, the women are busy putting last-minute finishing touches on their crafts. They think it's time well-spent.

"The Sunshine Organization, in general, is just filled with lots of neat people and the big goal is to help other people," Arnold said.

They hope you'll come visit their version of the North Pole at Finley on November 10 and 11. For more information about Sunshine Circle, visit this website.