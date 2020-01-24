Decorah police trained to dispose of 'highly addictive' substances

The Decorah Police Department said it has trained its officers to combat a 'highly addictive substances' found in the region.

Police said these substances go by the names of Lemonades, DoSiDos, Thin Mints, Trefoils, Toffee-tastic, and Samoas.

"Dubbed 'the Cookie Cartel,' the organization is primarily run by a group of strong, smart, fearless, young ladies who'll lure you in with a good cause story, distribute their product and before you know it you’re addicted to these dangerously delicious items," the police department said in a Facebook post. "Often it starts with one box, then two, then three, the next thing you know Thin Mints are being hidden in a freezer for later consumption."

The police department said it has set a safe disposal location for the 'delectables.'

Of course, the police department is talking about Girl Scout cookies!

The police department did offer some safety tips for Girl Scouts.

• Wear clothing that identifies you as a Girl Scout.

• There is safety in numbers, use the buddy system.

• An adult should always be present when Girl Scouts are taking orders, selling, or delivering products.

• Never go into a home or vehicle when selling or delivering products.

• Sell during daylight hours.

• Never share personal information (names, addresses, phone numbers, etc.) with customers.

• If you observe anyone acting suspiciously, or if you feel threatened in any way, call the police immediately by dialing 911.