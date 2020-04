A Decorah man was taken to Gundersen health clinic in La Crosse after a high speed car accident.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said Kohl Schnuelle, 22, was driving his BMW 328 west on Old Stage Road at high speed when he failed to negotiate a left curve.

The car went airborne off a steep embankment and rolled several times, striking numerous trees. Schnuelle was ejected from the vehicle in the incident.

He was flown to Gundersen by helicopter.