Decorah man driving UTV killed in collision in Winneshiek County

A man driving a utility vehicle in rural Winneshiek County was killed in an accident with another vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The Iowa State Patrol said that Norman Dickman, 86, of Decorah, was traveling in the right lane of a two-lane eastbound segment of Iowa Highway 9 east of Decorah at around 2:53 p.m. He turned left in front of another vehicle traveling eastbound in the left line, causing a collision.

Dickman was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah where he later died.

Lorrie Reed, 62, of Darlington, Wisconsin, was the driver of the other vehicle. She was not injured in the crash.