Decorah council turns down request to fly Ross, Don’t Tread on Me flags during Republican Party event

A motion from the Winneshiek County Republican Party to fly the Gadsen "Don’t Tread on Me" and Betsy Ross flags, in addition to the U.S. flag, along Water Street during a Constitution Week event in Decorah has failed.

If approved, the motion would have allowed the Winneshiek County Republican Party to fly the flags from city poles along Water Street during an event organized by the party on Sept. 20.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, Councilmembers Randy Schissel, Andy Carlson and Ross Hadley voted in favor of the motion at a meeting this week. Members Emily Neal, Steve Luse and Johanna Bergan voted against the request.

Councilmember Kirk Johnson was absent.

Republicans are still planning to hold the event but the exact date has not been announced, according to the Courier.

While she doesn't believe it was the applicant's intent, Councilmember Neal told the Courier that the Gadsen and Ross flags have been used as symbols of white supremacy and white nationalism in recent history.

Councilmember Randy Hansen said Former President Barack Obama had two Betsy Ross flags on the stage at his inauguration. Hansen said Betsy Ross was an abolitionist and that Councilmember Neal should not take things out of context.

Hansen said the Gadsen flag was the first flag for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines.

This is not the first time the council has turned down a flag-flying request from the Winneshiek County Republican Party. Earlier this summer, the council said no to fly a flag with the words “President Trump” and "Make America Great Again" printed across it.