Decorah Fire Department helping to celebrate kids' birthdays

The Decorah Fire Department said it wants to help celebrate kids' birthdays.

"If you have a child that is celebrating a birthday in Decorah, and would like some lights and sirens, let us know!" the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many kids have had to cancel birthday parties. The department said it will drive one of its firetrucks by the birthday boy or girl's house with a full lights and siren show.

For more information, you can contact the department on Facebook or call 563-382-3472.