Decorah City Council denies application to fly 'MAGA' flags on Flag Day

An application to the Decorah City Council from the Winneshiek County Republican Party to fly "Make America Great Again" flags along Water Street in Decorah on Flag Day has been denied.

City Council members Dan Bellrichard, Andy Carlson, Steve Luse and Ross Hadley voted to deny the request, according to Decorahnews.com. Randy Schissel, Kirk Johnson and Johanna Bergan voted in favor at Monday night's meeting.

Mayor Lorraine Borowski questioned why a second flag would be appropriate when the American flag would already be flying, decroahnews.com reported.

The Republican Party wanted to fly the flags as part of a birthday party for President Trump at noon at Water Street Park on Flag Day, but the city said the application did not meet a 30-day deadline enacted as part of the city's new flag display policy.