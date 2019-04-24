Decent weather Wednesday, isolated shower Thursday

Where you are today will determine if you see sunshine or gray. Cloudiness will hang on a good share of the afternoon in southern Iowa, gradually clearing off late. Meanwhile, northern Iowa will continue to enjoy a partly to mostly sunny sky. Highs will be warmest in the sunshine, right around 70, while clouds will hold highs in the 60s in southern Iowa. Spotty showers are possible tomorrow as a weak cold front drives across the state. Gusty northwest winds are possible in the afternoon as highs reach the upper 60s.

Friday looks nice with partial sunshine and highs in the 60s. Saturday, on the other hand, is going to be a wet day with highs probably in the upper 50s. It'll be windy too. At this time, it appears the heaviest rain will happen over northern Iowa into southern Minnesota. Sunday's dry before our next occasional bouts of showers hit next week.