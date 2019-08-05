Decades old skate rink provides place for families to gather

Asbury is home to Skate Country, a place that many people in Dubuque County went to growing up and are now bringing their kids.

It opened in the 1970's in Dubuque and decided to move to Asbury in 1997 because owner Steve Koopman says that's where families live. He says Skate Country provides fun for people of all ages.

"A lot of kids are sedentary. They sit around on their devices. And this is a place they can go and have fun and get a lot of exercise, and it's social. It's social for adults too. That's a big thing," Koopman said.

Schools in the area also use Skate Country for gym classes. Skate Country has open skating almost every week on Wednesday as well as Friday through Sunday.