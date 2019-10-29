Death of MLB umpire from Iowa has physicians warning about dangers of blood clots

The death of a Major League Baseball umpire from Iowa has physicians warning people about the dangers of blood clots.

Funeral services for Eric Cooper were held Monday in West Des Moines. The 52-year-old died last week after a blood clot following knee surgery.

Dr. Cam Campbell, a cardiologist with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, says blood clots can develop wherever blood flows in the body. They occur when blood stops flowing and clumps together that form clots.

People can get them after a lower-body surgery if there's damage to a blood vessel, and times where blood is not flowing well, like during a long plane flight. People of all ages can get them. In some cases, it can be genetic.

Swelling is a sign of blood clots. The area can get painful and tender to touch.

Campbell says they focus on preventing blood clots with everybody the hospital admits. They say there are two main ways to treat them.

"We give people shots or medications to thin their blood,” he said. “The other is mechanical stuff. In other words, putting socks on to help prevent blood clots. Or compression mechanisms, it keeps the blood vessels active. Or just simply getting up and walking around."

For some people, blood clots don't fully go away, so they may have to take blood thinners their whole lives.

Blood clots can become deadly when they move to the heart and into the lungs. People who are at risk for blood clots should go to the doctor right away if they start to see swelling

