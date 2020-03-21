Days for Girls helping make masks for hospital workers

A Cedar Rapids group called Days for Girls used their sewing skills to make surgical masks. The group normally makes feminine hygiene products for girls in the United States and around the world. But with the COVID-19 emergency in the United States, the group switched gears.

"The email has gone out to probably several hundred at this point, and it will continue to grow as people are really looking for a way to help. And we have a lot of quilters and sewers in Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas. I've gotten a text this morning as far as Manchester that they are willing to help," Regina Behmlander with Days for Girls said.

The cloth masks are meant to extend the life of the N-95 masks health care workers are already wearing. These can be washed, sterilized and used again instead of the typical masks that are worn and then thrown out. The group is offering to pickup the masks on location and deliver them to Mercy Medical Center.