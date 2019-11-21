Daylight shortens for only one more month

The first day of winter, December 21, is just one month away. That’s the day when we have our shortest daylight, and after that, the days will get longer again.

Thursday’s sunrise was at 7:03 a.m., and sunset is 4:41 p.m. That gives nine hours, 37 minutes, and 37 seconds of daylight. On the first day of winter, the sun will rise at 7:31 a.m. and set at 4:38 p.m. providing nine hours, seven minutes, and eight seconds of daylight. Between now and then, we’ll lose 30 minutes and 29 seconds of light.

The earliest sunset of 4:35 p.m. happens in a couple of weeks, but the latest sunrise won’t happen until the beginning of January.