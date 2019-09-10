Daylight reveals damage in Guttenberg following storms

Emergency officials in Clayton County are getting a look at the damage as a result of thunderstorms that moved through Monday night.

A tree rests on a truck in Clayton County following strong storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Clayton County Emergency Management / Facebook)

The storm left thousands without power across eastern Iowa. Many were still without electricity early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Clayton County Emergency Management, parts of Guttenberg saw damaged. Pictures show trees down on cars and on roadways, as well as a few homes and sheds that were damaged.

More thunderstorms are possible this week, with the next best chance coming on Thursday as a cold front moves across the viewing area.

Click or tap here to share your weather pictures with KCRG-TV9.

Click or tap here to view Pinpoint Doppler Radar.