Daycare director accused of embezzling around $10,000

Jessica Bratten, the former director of The Little Husky Childcare Center in Oelwein, is accused of stealing around $10,000 for "personal use" over the course of a year from the daycare she oversaw.

Josh Ehn, the Chairperson of the Center, reports Bratten will soon face charges for allegedly embezzling their funds. He says both police and the Fayette County attorney's office were involved in the investigation into Bratten's alleged actions.

Ehn says he discovered the missing money when he did a review of the Center's financial records in October.

Ehn says investigators found that Bratten failed to pay proper payroll taxes too. The daycare Ehn says is working with accountants, the IRS, and the Iowa Department of Management to fulfill its obligations in the wake of what has occurred.

Ehn, who is also the superintendent of Oelwein Schools, stresses The Little Husky Childcare Center is a separate group from the school district but it does lease space from the district and operates the district's four-year-old preschool program. He adds the daycare has appointed a new director.