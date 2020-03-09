Daycare center in Iowa City stresses hygiene, cleanliness due to spread of coronavirus

As preschoolers are learning to count, Janet Coapstick is there to help with each lesson.

Toys lay on a table while undergoing cleaning at the Melrose Day Care and Preschool in Iowa City on Monday, March 9, 2020. (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

Coapstick is the director at the Melrose Day Care and Preschool in Iowa City. She's also there to watch where those little hands go during the day, including teaching kids how to wash their hands.

"Making sure they're always hand washing after they put their fingers in their mouth or something," Coapstick said. "So when they come in use the sinks and use soap and water."

Washing hands is one way the Melrose Day Care and Preschool tries to stop the spread of any germs. The staff makes children wash hands for at least 20 seconds.

"We usually sing the happy birthday song," Coapstick said. "Or, they like to sing the alphabet as well."

Coapstick said she's also doing her best to stay informed of the spread of coronavirus in Johnson County, and that includes talks with the Department of Public Health.

A new study from scientists from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows children are just as likely as adults to get infected with the coronavirus. Children are less likely to become seriously ill, but they can still be carriers for the coronavirus.

Coapstick is aware of that fact, so she's adding some extra cleaning to her list of chores. Usually, the staff would clean toys once a week. Now, the staff cleans them every day.