Davenport student treated for brain bleed following reported assault in school cafeteria

A Davenport West High School student is recovering at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospitals after an assault left him severely injured, according to his mother.

Station KWQC-TV reports authorities have not identified the boy who suffered a brain bleed during the assault over the lunch hour on Monday. According to the victim’s mother her son had to undergo surgery and is currently responding to doctors.

Davenport police and school officials did not provide details of the assault except to say it happened. The victim’s mother said she is told the assault was the result of a picture taken by her son.

In a video provided to KWQC, a student can be seen punching the victim several times before throwing a chair at him. The video ends with another person attempting to restrain the person who threw the punches while the other student lays motionless on the ground. The victim's mother identified him as her son.

School officials said both students were released to their parents.

The victim’s mother told KWQC she took her son to a local hospital where doctors found the brain bleed before he was transported to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Police have not released the names of those involved and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

