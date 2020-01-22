Davenport snow display depicts mannequin shooting snowman wearing Bernie 2020 shirt

A Davenport man's political display isn't sitting well with some neighbors.

Local leaders have condemned the display which shows a military-dressed mannequin with a chainsaw, a can of Busch Light and an assault rifle, firing a snowman wearing a Bernie 2020 shirt.

The Bernie supporter has red-colored snow polled around its head.

It sits in front of Donald Hesseltine's home. He says he made the display to 'make people cry.'

Davenport's mayor calls the display an embarrassment for the city. Others say the display is protected because of free speech.