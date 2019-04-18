6 Davenport massage parlors shut down for licensing violations

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) Authorities say six Davenport massage businesses have been shut down because they haven't complied with the city's new ordinance on licensing.
Police say no arrests were made Tuesday as a city enforcement team visited the establishments. Officials say complaints have been received about illegal activity occurring inside the businesses. City officials and victims' rights groups say massage parlors are a common front for human trafficking and illegal sex work.
The ordinance approved in March says massage therapists must be licensed by the state and reflexologists - people who massage feet, ears, hands - must be licensed by the city.
The enforcement team placed code violation notices on the doors of the six massage parlors.