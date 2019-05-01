Davenport residents return to collect belongings

On Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard took some flooded out people back to their homes in Davenport so they could get some of their belongings. But after grabbing their things, those people who live in the downtown area had to leave their homes for the second night.

View from the upper level of a building as water inundates areas near 2nd Street and Pershing Avenue in downtown Davenport on April 30, 2019 (Credit: ABC/Twitter @2dorks)

Tuesday afternoon, a HESCO barrier broke in Davenport's temporary flood wall, causing water from the swollen Mississippi River to rush through. One woman living in the downtown area that flooded says she's glad conditions aren't any worse.

"Thank you to all these guys. I know that they did their best. They were saying it is too long of a time period and it just couldn't hold it anymore. No body got hurt and that is the important part," Tracy Malmstrom, an evacuee, said.

The coast guard had to rescue 30 people Tuesday. It says it will be back out on the water again Thursday helping those who flooding has displaced.