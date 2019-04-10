Davenport raises railroad tracks due to flooding

As the water rises, so are the railroad tracks in downtown Davenport.

The Canadian Pacific Railroad began raising the tracks throughout the city's riverfront. In some areas, the tracks are now two feet higher, according to ABC affiliate WQAD.

Because of this, the city can't use its temporary pedestrian bridge outside the ballpark which allowed people to get into the stadium easier.

Canadian Pacific says it told the city about the plans, but one Alderman says it was a surprise.

"The city didn't know they were doing it until they were actually doing it. The railroad has the right of way," said Marion Meginnis, Davenport's 3rd Ward Alderman.

The city and the River Bandits are meeting to come up with a plan about next week's homestand.

"The communication has been reactive instead of proactive because of the relationship with the railroad, it's a federal relationship," said River Bandits General Manager Jacqueline Holm. "So they are not exactly working with city and local governments as quickly as it's desired."

They hope to have an answer later this week.