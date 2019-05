The United States Postal Service said it's suspending service at its main Davenport location at 933 West 2nd at 2 p.m. Wednesday due to flooding in the building.

People have until 2 p.m. to conduct business at the post office.

After 2 p.m., all items and services will be relocated to the Davenport Northwest Station on North Marquette. Mail from the Davenport main office will be available for pick-up starting May 2 at 8:30 a.m.