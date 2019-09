Police in Davenport are looking for a man who failed to report back to a work-release facility.

Roylee Richardson Jr., 29, is convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Scott County, police said. He was to report back Tuesday night.

Richardson is 5'4" and weighs 159 pounds, police said. He was admitted to the work release facility on June 3, 2019.

Anyone with information on Richardson's whereabouts should contact local police.