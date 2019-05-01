Davenport officials say permanent flooding would hinder view of Mississippi River

The Mississippi River crested in Davenport Wednesday night at 22.39 feet. The river got close to the city's record crest of 22.63 feet which occurred on July 9, 1993. And it won't be going down any time soon.

The Mississippi's already been above major flood stage for more than a month, and the flood risk could stretch into summer.

Davenport has counted on temporary flood protection for years. Wednesday TV9 asked Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley if it's time for the federal government to step in and call for permanent protection.

"They want to keep the view of the Mississippi River is the way they are approaching it, and at this point I would not want to change that," Grassley said.

He assures that the federal government will probably offer help to the people flooding has affected. Governor Reynolds has also announced she will be touring the flooding in Davenport on Friday.