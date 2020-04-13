Davenport nursing home says 2 workers, 1 resident have virus

A Davenport nursing home said Monday that two employees and one resident have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Medical staff of a mobile unit collects samples to test for Covid-19 from people at a drive-through position at the Santa Maria della Pieta' hospital complex, in Rome, Friday, April 3, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) .

The Kahl Home said in a statement that additional employees and residents have reported symptoms but none have so far tested positive. The home said 10 residents have tested negative for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is seeking to prevent outbreaks at nursing homes, which have caused more than 10 percent of Iowa's COVID-19 cases and a majority of the state's 43 related deaths.