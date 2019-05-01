Davenport not completely underwater, officials say

City leaders in Davenport said that the entire downtown is not underwater, but that flooding that from Tuesday came so quickly that many people still need to be rescued.

Downtown Davenport became inundated with water Tuesday afternoon when a temporary levee on the Mississippi River failed. Water quickly covered cars and even stranded some people on rooftops.

Davenport's fire chief said crews rescued about 30 people from two different blocks where the water filled the streets in about a 20-minute time period.

There were no reported injuries.

That threat is still far from over throughout Davenport and many other cities along the Mississippi. As the river is approaching the record crest of 1993, more wet weather could keep this danger in play.